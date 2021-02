All school pupils in England to return from 8 March

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set out the first step of England’s exit from a national lockdown, including the return of all school pupils from 8 March.

The first step also includes rules on outdoor gatherings, care home visits, and the end of the legal requirement to stay at home from 29 March.

Report by Jonesia.

