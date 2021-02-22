Anti-HS2 activist removed from Euston tunnels

An environmental activist who spent almost a month holed up underground in protest at the HS2 railway line has been removed from a tunnel near London’s Euston Station.

Dr Larch Maxey, from group HS2 Rebellion, is likely to face criminal charges “for aggravated trespass” as well as penalties for breaching a High Court order issued on February 2, said an HS2 spokesman.Breaching the order is punishable by a fine, up to two years in prison, or both.

An injunction was won last Friday against activists who dug the 100ft network of tunnels near the London railway station.