Dow Analyst Moves: AAPL

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Apple is the #5 analyst pick. Apple also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #77 spot out of 500. Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Apple is lower by about 4.3%.