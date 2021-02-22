Morning Business Report 02/22/2021

React today to one of its planes experiencing engine failure over the weekend.

Jane king is live in new york with those and more.

Good morning.

Boeing shares could react today.

Debris from a united airlines boeing 777 that made an emergency landing at denver international airport fell on colorado neighborhoods saturday.

It experienced a right-engine failure shortly after takeoff.

United takes 24 boeing 777s out of service as the faa orders inspections following engine failure.

******* strength in housing and e-commerce during the pandemic has helped propel hiring in blue-collar occupations.

Job openings in many blue-collar occupations broke above pre-virus levels last summer and remain significantly elevated, figures from the online job site indeed show.

Economists also expect service-industry jobs, such as retail and restaurants, to see particularly big gains as the pandemic fades.

********* stocks were quiet friday and closed mixed.