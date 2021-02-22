Tech Report 02/22/2021

Into the pandemic.

Jane king is in new york with those stories and more in today's tech report.

Delivery costs have been rising across the country and are expected to continue as the pandemic drags on.

Jeffries says holiday surcharges that shipping carriers implemented are not expected to be going away anytime soon.

Consumers expect fast and free shipping, but that is an increasing burden for many retailers, especially those that were hurt by extended shutdowns.

The higher shipping costs could be passed onto consumers.

********* walmart will invest nearly $14 billion in automation and other business areas over the next year.

Walmart says the investment in automation will put them in a position for long-term sales growth.

Walmart reported 69% e-commerce growth in the u.s. in the fourth quarter.

******* canada is poised to take on facebook, following the example set by australia.

The country's publishers backed proposed legislation demanding payment for their news content.

Canadian government officials condemned facebook's actions as "highly irresponsible" last wee when the social media giant removed all australian news content from its sites in retaliation.

****** bitcoin's total market value, based on supply, has hit $1 trillion for the first time, as tracked by coinmarketcap.com.

Any level above the current price of $55,000+ will keep the currency at this milestone, according to dow jones market data group.

Bitcoin traded above 58 thousand over the weeknd.