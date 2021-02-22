Skip to main content
Monday, February 22, 2021

Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.8%.

Leading the group were shares of SM Energy, up about 20.1% and shares of Ring Energy up about 14.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led by Peabody Energy, trading higher by about 19.4% and Intrepid Potash, trading up by about 11.9% on Monday.

