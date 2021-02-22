Mexican air force plane crashes killing all six onboard

An air force plane crashed shortly after takeoff killing all six people onboard in Mexico on Sunday (February 21).

The Learjet 45XR had departed from El Lencero Airport in Veracruz state when it plunged into a nearby field.

Rescue teams raced to the wreckage which was engulfed in flames.

They frantically tried to break the cockpit window.

Mexico's Defense Ministry said in a statement that six service members, including the pilot and co-pilot, were killed when the plane with the registration FAM3912 crashed.

Officials are now investigating the cause of the crash in Emiliano Zapata, close to the city of Xalapa.