NFL mock draft 3.0: What if the New York Jets land Deshaun Watson?

SportsPulse: The New York Jets are the only team in the NFL with four first round picks over the next two seasons.
What a draft look like if they trade those to Houston for Deshaun Watson?
SportsPulse: The New York Jets are the only team in the NFL with four first round picks over the next two seasons.
What a draft look like if they trade those to Houston for Deshaun Watson?
The most compelling subplot of 2021 NFL offseason is whether Texans can keep Deshaun Watson. If they don't, this is how the draft..
USA TODAY Sports' Mikes Jones and Jarrett Bell break down the most likely scenarios for Deshaun Watson if he is traded away from..