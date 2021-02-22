Rahul Gandhi bats for women's safety, empowerment in Malappuram

While addressing the public gathering in Kerala's Malappuram on February 22, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised issue of women's safety and empowerment.

"I am one of the people who are convinced that no country can be successful without empowering its women." "If there is one challenge that our country faces, it is precisely the way we treat our women.

You can see it in newspapers every single day," he said.

"There is no reason why our women should be scared of walking alone at night.

I think if this country has to be successful, that is one of the most important things it has to focus on.

If you look at empowering women, their financial independence is foundation of that," he added.