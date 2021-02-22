Skip to main content
USI Art Student Builds Life Sized Spongebob With Snow

Credit: WEVV
One owensboro man is hoping his art skills will send some positivity this winter... 20-year-old zion riley built a spongebob squarepants sculpture right in his front yard... the current u-s- i art student--- worked alongside his family to build the snow sculpture--- which stands more than 6 feet tall.... ''the last time it snowed really was in 2018 and thats when i did the mickey and minnie.

This time it snowed a lot, so we just thought to keep the tradition going."

Riley says they worked for nearly 24 hours to build the sponge-bob snowman---using only a spray bottle--- spatula---a shovel---and their hands.

