UK Covid Roadmap: What Are the Four Tests to End Lockdown?

Boris Johnson has unveiled a ‘roadmap’ for the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions in England.

The British Prime Minister said he will prioritise the reopening of schools and reuniting loved ones.

The roadmap contains four tests that must be met for easing Covid measures.

The four tests are: - The vaccine deployment programme continues successfully; - Evidence shows vaccines are sufficiently effective in reducing hospitalisations and deaths of those vaccinated; - Infection rates do not risk a surge in hospitalisations which would put unsustainable pressure on the NHS; - The assessment of the risks is not fundamentally changed by new variants.

The UK Government has said all four tests are currently being met.

Report by Avagninag.

