Naomi Osaka Defeats Jennifer Brady to Win 2021 Australian Open

Naomi Osaka Defeats Jennifer Brady to Win 2021 Australian Open.

On Saturday, Naomi Osaka beat Jennifer Brady in straight sets to win the 2021 Australian Open Women’s Final.

.

The match took less than two hours and the final score was 6-4, 6-3.

.

Brady praised the 23-year-old in a statement to ESPN, saying she “played really well” and “hit good shots.” .

Osaka also spoke well of Brady during an on-court interview, saying that her “growth” has been “really cool” to see.

.

This is Osaka’s second Australian Open win and her fourth overall title win in her past eight Slam appearances.

She is the first woman to win her first four major finals in the past 30 years since Monica Seles.

Osaka is currently on a 21-match win streak and only trails Serena Willams and Venus Williams for active players with the most Slam titles.

.

Serena has 23 titles and Venus has seven.