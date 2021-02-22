Disney+ Assigns 'Offensive Content' Disclaimer to 'Muppet Show' Episodes

'The Muppet Show,' which first aired in 1976, was released on Disney+ on Feb.

19.

A 12-second disclaimer appears in front of 18 episodes across the show's five seasons.

.

This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures.

These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now.

, 'The Muppet Show' disclaimer, via Disney+.

Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together, 'The Muppet Show' disclaimer, via Disney+.

Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe, 'The Muppet Show' disclaimer, via Disney+.

One of the episodes containing the disclaimer features Johnny Cash singing in front of a Confederate flag.

Disney's "Stories Matter" initiative is taking similar action for other content in its library.

.

The company is "in the process of reviewing our library and adding advisories to content that includes negative depictions or mistreatment of people or cultures." .

Currently, content advisories also appear before 'The Aristocats,' 'Dumbo,' 'Peter Pan' and 'Swiss Family Robinson.'