Daft Punk Announces Split After 28 Years.

The Parisian music duo shared the news with an eight-minute video titled, “Epilogue.” .

The clip is an excerpt from their 2006 film ‘Electroma.’.

Their longtime publicist, Kathryn Frazier, confirmed the news, but provided no reason for the split.

Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo formed Daft Punk in 1993 in Paris.

The Grammy-winning duo released their debut album ‘Homework’ in 1997, which included the classic hit ‘Around the World.’.

By the release of their sophomore album ‘Discovery’ in 2001, the pair began sporting their trademark robot outfits.

Their genre-defining legacy also includes the singles, “One More Time,” “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” and “Get Lucky.”