Dominion sues MyPillow over election fraud claims

Dominion Voting Systems on Monday filed a massive defamation lawsuit against businessman Mike Lindell, chief executive of My Pillow Inc, for spreading false conspiracy theories that Dominion's machines rigged November’s presidential election.

My Pillow was named as a co-defendant in the lawsuit.

Dominion filed the case in Washington federal court and is seeking $1.3 billion in damages.

In the lawsuit, lawyers for the Denver-based company said (quote): "Acting in concert with allies and media outlets that were determined to curry favor with one of their biggest sponsors and to promote a false preconceived narrative about the 2020 election, Lindell launched a defamatory marketing campaign about Dominion that reached millions of people and caused enormous harm to Dominion." A My Pillow representative did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the lawsuit.

Similar lawsuits were filed against Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, two lawyers that promoted former President Donald Trump's baseless claims of widespread election fraud.

Lindell, a devout supporter of Trump, financed post-election protest movements in a bid to overturn President Joe Biden's victory.

Lindell also used his personal Twitter account, which had nearly half a million followers before being suspended, and the company’s account to spread unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election.