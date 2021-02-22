Goodyear buying Cooper Tire in deal worth nearly $3 billion

Goodyear announced Monday it is buying Cooper Tire in a deal valued at $2.8 billion, meaning that one of the area's largest employers will soon change hands.

Appear to like the news that goodyear is buying cooper tire, one of the largest employers locally.

Stock prices for both companies are up after goodyear announced the nearly three billion dollar deal that's expected to be completed later this year.

The nearly two thousand employees in tupelo will now join a combined company with 72 thousand workers around the world.

It'll also have more than 50 plants worldwide.

Executives told investors they'll look for cost savings by targeting selling and administrative expenses.

The mayor of