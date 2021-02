Dominion Voting Systems Sues MyPillow, Founder Mike Lindell, For $1.3 Billion Over Election Claims

Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems has followed through on threats and filed a lawsuit against MyPillow and founder Mike Lindell over claims their voting machines rigged the 2020 Presidential Election.

Dominion is seeking $1.3 billion from MyPillow and Lindell in D.C.

Federal Court.