California's iconic redwoods threatened by climate change

Experts are fearing one of California's most iconic bits of flora could be under attack from climate change.

Its one of california's most iconic bits of flora... and now experts fear it could be under attack from climate change..

California's iconic coastal redwoods are in a fight for their lives&.

In august lightning strikes ignited 350 wildfires... consuming most of the 18,000 acres in the big basin redwood preserve 50 miles south of san francisco: experts say they are seeing the fog that usually feeds the redwoods..

Shrinking..

We know that in the redwood forest fog patterns are essential to maintain the redwood forests in this climate.

To help the forest there is a growing consensus among scientist that cutting underbrush and thinning forests could help, but that, under increasing threat from fire, is a monumental task.

Some experts warn the problem will grow exponentially if climate change is not