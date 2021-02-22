Boris Johnson Announces Phased End to England Lockdown

The U.K. Prime Minister laid out his four-step plan to open England on Monday.

The discovery of a more contagious U.K. variant of the coronavirus led to a severe lockdown in the nation beginning on Jan.

4.

Johnson's plan would allow for England's economy to reopen in large part by the beginning of the summer.

However, Johnson was adamant that reopening will be dictated by "data not dates.".

There is ... no credible route to a Zero Covid Britain or indeed a Zero Covid World ... , Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister, via CNN.

... and we cannot persist indefinitely with restrictions that debilitate our economy, our physical and mental well-being, and the life chances of our children, Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister, via CNN.

Johnson referred to his four-step plan as a "roadmap" that should be "cautious but also irreversible.".

Step one, which is set to begin on March 8, will implement the reopening of schools and limited social interactions that occur outdoors