Spotify Announces New High-End Subscription, Spotify HiFi

On Feb.

22, Spotify announced an upcoming "add-on" for Premium subscribers.

Customers in select global markets will soon be able to listen to music in “CD-quality, lossless audio format.”.

HiFi will work on Spotify Connect-enabled speakers as well as other devices.

The company is also working with other speaker manufacturers to make the new subscription available to more consumers via Spotify Connect.

Pricing and a launch date have yet to be revealed, .

But the company said to expect the service later this year