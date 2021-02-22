Mom to Mom: Ice Cream in a Bag

Today on Mom to Mom, we bring you ice cream in a bag!

- today on mom to mom, i bring yo- ice cream in a bag.

- it never fails, whenever you ge- that ice cream craving, you - - - - never have it in the freezer, - nor do you have a machine to- make it.

That's why i love this- way of- making ice cream.

It's so easy,- even your kids can help you wit- - - - it.

To make this ice cream in a- bag, we're going to start with - quart size ziploc bag.

Then - you're going to - place your ingredients in there- first, you want to do a cup of- - - your half and half cream.

Then- you're going to add a tablespoo- of sugar.

Then you're going to- do 1-1/2 teaspoons of vanilla - extract.

And then you're going- to seal the bag.

Then - - you're going to take your - gallon-sized bag, along with- your ice, and put the ice in- that- - - bag.

Now, you're going to take- your salt.

It's going to take - about 1/4 of a cup of salt.

- pour that right on top of the - ice.- - - - now, comes the fun part.

You pu- your mixture into the gallon- bag, and then you're- going to shake it for six to 10- minutes.

It is going to get col- because the salt- makes the ice a lot colder than- it is.

You might want to use- some oven gloves or - some mitts, whatever you have,- and just shake it like crazy.

- this is where my kids - like to have a lot of fun with- it.

Once your ice cream is cold- enough, you can enjoy.

And- the best part, you don't have t- make a special trip to the- store.

Moms, we'd - love to hear those ideas that - you have with your kids.

You ca- always post them- to our facebook page,