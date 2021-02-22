This is the shocking scene on a Dallas, Texas highway during the peak of the snowstorm that caused power outages across the state.
Dallas man is stunned by ice-bound car turned completely around on highway ramp
On February 15, Kennon White was driving home when he saw the stunning sight of a vehicle totally turned around on the highway.
"So crazy!" White told Newsflare about the video that wracked up 1.4 million views on TikTok.