Dallas man is stunned by ice-bound car turned completely around on highway ramp

This is the shocking scene on a Dallas, Texas highway during the peak of the snowstorm that caused power outages across the state.

This is the shocking scene on a Dallas, Texas highway during the peak of the snowstorm that caused power outages across the state.

On February 15, Kennon White was driving home when he saw the stunning sight of a vehicle totally turned around on the highway.

"So crazy!" White told Newsflare about the video that wracked up 1.4 million views on TikTok.