Congress will raise petrol, diesel price hike issue in upcoming Parliament session: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress will raise the issue of increased prices of petrol and diesel in the upcoming Parliament session, said Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Feb 22.

"Whenever there will be discussion in the House in the coming time, we will raise the issue of increased prices of petrol and diesel.

We will take all the party leaders into confidence and create an agenda.

We will fight for whatever is in the interest of the people," said Kharge.