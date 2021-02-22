Gulf Coast Monarchy preparing for scrimmage

The Gulf Coast Monarchy held practice Sunday afternoon at St.
Martin Middle School in preparation for their scrimmage game against the Houston Power.
- last year games were canceled - due to the pandemic, but the- ladies are back and ready to- show the coast what they have - to offer.
- the team merged with the- mississippi royalty out of- hattiesburg to form a bigger- team.
- april straight, a quarter back- for the gulf coast monarchy,- tells news 25 they have a lot t- prove.- - april satright- quarterback for- the - gulf coast monarchy - "we are a rookie team people dont know what to expect from u- so we are going to get- out their and show them what we- got.
Our defense has been - working hard offense- is on point we have been doing- conditioning with out - conditioning coach- getting stronger and we are - ready to go" - - the ladies will host their- scrimmage game on saturday- february 27 at 6:00 pm at st.
- martin