A Week Away movie (2021) - Kevin Quinn, Bailee Madison

A Week Away movie (2021) - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Troubled teen Will Hawkins (Kevin Quinn) has a run-in with the law that puts him at an important crossroad: go to juvenile detention or attend a Christian summer camp.

At first a fish-out-of-water, Will opens his heart, discovers love with a camp regular (Bailee Madison), and sense of belonging in the last place he expected to find it.

Kevin Quinn and Bailee Madison star in this upbeat musical featuring songs written by Amy Grant, for KING & COUNTRY and more.