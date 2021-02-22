Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Raises Nearly $5 Million for Texas Relief Efforts

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Raises Nearly $5 Million for Texas Relief Efforts.

AOC launched her fundraiser last Thursday after Texas experienced an unprecedented winter storm, causing statewide power and water outages.

The Democratic representative flew to Houston over the weekend and raised $4.7 million for Texans in need.

The congresswoman visited food distribution centers and sites affected by the storm.

It's one thing to read about what's going on .., Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, via CNN.

... but it's another thing entirely to see the damage for ourselves, Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, via CNN.

President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for the state over the weekend, .

Allowing the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide more resources