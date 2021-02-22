Kanye West 'Upset' He Couldn't Make Marriage To Kim Kardashian Work

ET Canada has more details on the immediate future for "Kimye" after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West last week.
Plus, more celebrity relationship news including another Clare Crawley, Dale Moss sighting in Florida.
The reality star and rap music icon have been married since 2014, but they've been a couple since 2012.
Socialite Kim Kardashian might have filed for divorce with rapper Kanye West recently, but according to sources, trouble in..