Thursday, March 4, 2021

Chickasaw County crew busy throughout area to keep roads clear during snowfall

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS
Crews were busy throughout Chickasaw County area this morning to keep roads clear as snow swept through last week.

Morning to get any lingering snow off the roads... you can see here behind me the road grader out on county roads looking for slushy areas to clean up ... something one person we talked to was happy to see ... home now laugh."

First day out seeing the crew cleaning the road off been to town and got a few groceries headed back home now i guess i have to go back home now laugh.

Warmer temperatures in the coming days are much needed as the snow melts away...

