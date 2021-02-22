Demand continues to soar at North Alabama food banks and drives

Donate.

New at 4-30 -- demand is soaring for food - one year into the coronavirus pandemic.

Several local food banks are seeing record numbers of people in need.

Waay 31's ashley carter visited one food drive today.

"it's empty now but just hours ago there were hundreds of families in this car line waiting to get the food that they so greatly need."

Eli brooks, daystar church pastor: "i think we're going to run out today, this is the first time since we started that we've run out before noon."

This after already giving away more than one-thousand boxes of food to more than 800 people.

Eli brooks, daystar church pastor: "i think the demand is still very high."

Eli brooks is the pastor of daystar church...who along with madison city schools farmers to families...faith based coalition and the u-s-d-a facilitate the farmers to families federal program....which uses food from farmers to give to families in need eli brooks, daystar church pastor: "there's still a lot of financial pressure on people right now, and people are still feeling the brunt of the pandemic."

Brooks says they try to help every person who comes to them and not turn people away empty handed but with demand so high sometimes they have too.

He hopes now that they program has been extended through the month of march...they can continue to help hundreds of more families still in need eli brooks, daystar church pastor: "we're very excited it's a lot of work but it is so worth it just to give out this much food to our community and just know that the people who need it the most are getting it, and we even have people showing up to grab extra boxes to take to neighbors who are shut in or handi-cap and not able to come."

Brooks and his team of volunteers will be right back here at the madison city stadium next monday starting at 9-30.

Ashley c waay 31 news>