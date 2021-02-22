Ivy Tech lands new nursing apprenticeship program

(WTHI) - A new nursing apprenticeship program is coming to the Hoosier state.

It's through a partnership between "ivy tech community college" and "ascension saint vincent hospital" in indianapolis.

Nursing students will get hands-on experience and master clinical skills in the hospital.

At the same time... they will earn money while attending school.

Like most hospitals, ascension saint vincent has seen an increased demand for registered nurses during the pandemic.

Plans are to expand the program to evansville... and eventually to ascension rural hospitals