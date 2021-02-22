Chief of Cherokee Nation: Jeep is wrong to use our name

Chuck Hoskin, Jr., principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, says Jeep should stop using the name “Cherokee” on the company’s SUVs.
Jeep has been using the Cherokee name since 1974.
The chief of the Cherokee Nation says 'it's time' for corporations to stop using native American names.
