Illinois Public Safety

Illinois governor j-b pritzker signed a public safety bill into law today.

But it comes with some with controversy... after concerns from local law enforcement.

Our dominic miranda first told you about this last month.

Here's what it does..... eliminates cash bail for inmates within 2 years.... mandates the use of police body cameras for all officers by 20-25... enhances de-escalation training for police officers.... and officers can now only use deadly force when victims are in imminent danger.

I spoke with clark county sheriff bill brown this afternoon to gauge his reaction to the bill being signed into law..

Sheriff brown told me this law truly concerns him for the safety of illinois citizens..

He feels it hinders of police officers to do their jobs effectively.

During governor j-b pritzker's press conference this afternoon... he said this bill accomplishes 3 criminal justice priorities for his administration.

First... transforming the pre-trial detention system..

This is so low income individuals aren't put in jail while the wealthy walk free.

Diverting low-level drug crimes into substance treatment programs..

And reducing excessive stays in prison.

He says this law will make illinois a safer place.

Sheriff brown says he is all for accountability and for true justice..

He feels the points in this law would make real-life scenarios hard for officers.

He presented a resolution last week for the governor to veto the bill.

He received unanimous support from the clark county board.

Both he and governor pritzker spoke about their opinions on the new legislation this afternoon.

//////// "this legislation marks a substantial step towards dismantling the systemic racism that plagues our communities, our state, and our nation and brings us closer to true safety, true fairness, and true justice."

"it's really going to affect the citizens and how we can do our job as compared to how we could do it in the past."

