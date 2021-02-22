We've entered the final week of the indiana high school boys basketball regular season.... one of the hottest teams in the wabash valley is park heritage... the 2a, fifth ranked wolves last friday won their second straight wrc title and collected win number 20 on the season to give them back to back 20 win seasons... that's impressive when you consider this is year number three for this parke heritage program... last year the wolves won their first sectional title, but never got a chance to compete at regionals due to covid... many of the same guys are back and ready to make up for last season being cut short...