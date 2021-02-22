MSDH reports 242 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 242 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.
Massachusetts Reports 1,150 New COVID Cases
WBZ CBS Boston
There were also 26 more deaths reported Monday.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 242 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.
The mississippi state departmen- of health reported- 242 new coronavirus cases and n- new deaths.
- the statewide total stands at - 290,874 cases and 6,553 deaths.- - here's a look at the cases by - county in our area.
- hancock county has 3,371 cases- and 73 deaths.- - - harrison county is at 16,363- total cases and 269 deaths.
- jackson county has 12,382 cases- and 216 deaths.
- - - - stone county has 1,704 cases- and 29 deaths.- george county has 2,293 cases - and 45 deaths.- pearl river county stands at- 4,057 total cases and 127 - deaths.
- - - -
There were also 26 more deaths reported Monday.
Governor Newsom says there's a "bright light" at the end of the tunnel and that the state is making progress to vaccinate its..