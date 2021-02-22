MSDH reports 242 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 242 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

- the statewide total stands at - 290,874 cases and 6,553 deaths.- - here's a look at the cases by - county in our area.

- hancock county has 3,371 cases- and 73 deaths.- - - harrison county is at 16,363- total cases and 269 deaths.

- jackson county has 12,382 cases- and 216 deaths.

- - - - stone county has 1,704 cases- and 29 deaths.- george county has 2,293 cases - and 45 deaths.- pearl river county stands at- 4,057 total cases and 127 - deaths.

