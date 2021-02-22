FEMA housing could lead to demolition of some Phoenix-Talent Little League fields and facilities

The City of Talent voted to have the Phoenix-Talent Little League fields as a backup for FEMA Temporary Emergency Housing if other sites aren't deemed useable.

Make room for fema temporary housing.

Newswatch 12's josh shelton has the very latest.

These baseball diamonds have stood in talent for nearly 50 years.

Their roots in the community run deep and have been a place of solace for many.

Don phillips says, "one of the first words out of my little leaguers mouth was 'dad, do you think the ball fields are burnt?'

I said 'son, i don't know, i don't know.'" the little league fields survived the almeda fire, but some of them may be demolished soon.

Friday night the city of talent discussed in a meeting to make an area within chuck roberts park a back-up site for fema temporary emergency housing.

In order to accommodate the fema trailers, two baseball fields, the concession stand, maintenance shed and batting cages would need to be removed.

Jeanetta woodside says, "we heard today from our community how important it is for our kids to fight for little league and how important it is for our community and so we'll begin petitions to take a stand."

Nothing is set in stone for which sites will host fema trailers in the coming months.

But for parents of little leaguers like woodside and little league president erin parent-- they're worried this would take even more away from local youth.

Erin parent says, "i don't understand why taking displaced families and bringing them to a location that would displace 150 of our children of our community would be an option."

A sentiment felt by the very little leaguers who have called the diamonds in chuck roberts park home for so long-- and lost everything in the fire.

Caidon darcy says, "since the fires, we both lost everything we had and this was one of the only things we had memories of left and that fact it's getting taken away is really hurtful."

In talent, josh shelton, newswatch 12.

The mayor of talent provided this statement to newswatch 12 this evening where she says, quote, "the city of talent hasn't chosen any site with fema yet.

We are viewing several sites with fema, one of which is just two of the four diamonds at chuck robert's park which will