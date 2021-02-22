Vaccine Registration Confusion

Wants to make sure individuals who received their first dose of the covid?

"*19 vaccine are correctly signed up for their second dose.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from rochester with why there's been some confusion..

And how that can be corrected.

Jessica.

George ?

"* olmsted county says due to essentially "link sharing" some individuals seeking their first dose of the vaccine actually signed up in the second dose clinic.

That has led to some confusion ?

"* so the county has been asking individuals who received their first dose of the vaccine on february 5th, 6th and 9th.

To re?

"*register o ensure they are correctly signed up.

The second sign?

"*up may not look as official but department operations and planning manager sagar chowdhury says it is legitimate and wants patients to know it's secure.

I would just encourage them to know it's a legitimate email, that link will take you right to our registration page.

You'll create a new appointment and use that pass phrase knowing that it's protected for the purposes of allowing those that are in need of the second dose to get into that clinic.> this second dose re?

"* registration is for 21?

"*hundred individuals set to get the second dose on the 26th and 27th.

Live in rochester jessica bringe kimt news three.

Thank you jessica.

Olmsted county also says it has received its second dose shipment of the pfizer vaccine so appointments