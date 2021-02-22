VACCINE ACCESS NOW AVAILABLE FOR PREGNANT WOMEN

At five... 3 governor john bel edwards announced just last week that a new group of people will have access to the vaccine , that group included pregnant women.

News 1's patsy douglas talked with a local obgyn on the conversations h's having with his patients about the vaccine.

Reporter intro - being pregnant during covid-19 can be nerve-wrecking but with new access to the vaccine , doctors and patients are more optimistic.

Sot - "when i talk to the patients who are pregnant , especially during this time , especially my patients who have been trying for years..

, the anxiety level is huge" vo - john storment.

Medical director of fertility answers says he is encouraging all of his patients to take the vaccine ..sot - "i have a lot of patients that are nurses who are on the front lines and so they have a huge exposure.

Most of my patients who are nurses have accepted , and the've said the've gone on a lot of patients who are nurses have been reluctant and are scared especially if there early pregnant or if there newly pregnant"vo - many conversations that dr. storment is having with his patients leads to numerous questions ..

Sot - "how does this affect the development of my pregnancy , and how does it affect my placenta , one of the concerns earlier , they felt like there was some rumors that the vaccines were going to attack there percen's and be harmful because the placenta has spike proteins and the virus has spike proteins entirely different , entire different dna sequence so just because one has something called spike protein does't mean i's going to affect the percentage, matter fact we know that it does not affect the placenta"vo- with a high level of anxiety , there is still hope that the new vaccine will help ease the pain off of some patients ..

Sot - "if i can alleviate some of their anxiety and ask them to maybe stay off of googling everything and just be safe and have common since , that is going to make them a little bit less anxious and hopefully have a healthier time and a maybe a happier pregnancy" reporter tag - in lafayette patsy douglas news 15 3