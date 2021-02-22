Crawford Memorial Hospital gets access to antibody therapy for COVID-19

The united states has just passed "half a million" recorde covid-19 deaths.

Here in the wabash valley... many communities are seeing a smaller amount of positive daily cases and deaths.

That includes crawford county, illinois.

The community recently began rolling out the covid-19 vaccine.

News 10 bureau chief gary brian explains how another treatment hopes to help those who already have the virus.

Pk} gar} "when someone gets covid-19 the body tries hard to fight the virus off.

This can leave vital organs in the crossfire.

That's where anti-body treatments come in."

The pandemic has been hard on front line hospital workers.

In the beginning they fought a virus that was relatively unknown.

"we've lost a lot of people here in our county and in our community.

And one of the most frustrating things about this disease is how unpredictable it is."

Treatments like the covid-19 vaccine have now come in to help protect against the spread of the virus.

Monoclonal antibody treatment hopes to help those who already have covid-19.

"basically is reinforcements for our immune system.

I guess is the way i would look at it.

You know it attaches to the virus and it is designed to stop the virus."

The treatment is given to those who are home sick with covid-19.

It helps to keep the virus from spreading and damaging organs like the heart or lungs.

The treatment was first made available to larger communities.

"once it received authorization it took weeks for us to be able to get access to it.

To be able to deliver it to our patients."

The monoclonal antibody treatment hopes to help those who are most vulnerable to recover from covid-19.

Paired with an ongoing vaccine rollout...folks at crawford memorial hope an end to the pandemic is in sight.

"trying to provide the best therapies that we can to the people who are sick enough to be in the hospital to see if we can keep some of them from getting worse."

Gar} "almost 2000 people have recovered from covid-19 in crawford county.

Working from home in vincennes, gary brian news 10."