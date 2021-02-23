Neighbors push back against truck stop on Sardis Church Road

After several complaints from neighbors along Sardis Church Road, Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning is delaying their decision on a proposal for a new truck stop.

Baldwin county has more than 36- hundred cases.

And laurens county has more than 35-hundred.

Rseidents of a bibb county neighborhood are pushing back against plans for a new truck stop behind their homes.

41nbc's peyton lewis explains why they're asking the planning c1 3 b13 and zoning commission to block it from becoming