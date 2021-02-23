Marion Fentanyl case

Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett talks about the fentanyl incident that sent three of his employees to the hospital.

News 12 caught up with sheriff burnette of marion county after 2 deputies and one officer were rushed to the hospital due to an exposure to fentanyl.

The sheriff's office says two people were arrested after being found passed out in the parking lot of a local business.

Authorities say brandy petty had busted multiple bags of a white substance laced with fentynol in the patrol car on your screen, which led to 3 employees needing emergency medical care.

Sheriff burnett talks about the dangers of the drug that put deputies lives in jeopardy.

"it can kill you instantly.

I've talked to other sheriff's and police chiefs across the state and i've seen one officer in a neighboring county -same thing happened to him and instantly he went to the ground and was having seizures.

They rushed him to the e-r.

This stuff can kill you."

The two suspects involved were found in possession of a firearm and multiple