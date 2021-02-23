A group is looking for people and businesses to help with an Alton Park beautification project.

A chattanooga community beautification project is needing your help.

News 12's joeli poole joins us live with more information on how you can help.

What you see behind me, may just look like an empty field but in a few short months this lot will be transformed into an multipurpose outdoor space for the south chattanooga community.

Now that this beautification process is underway a local non profit organization needs your help with making it all possible.

The net resource foundation is looking for individuals or businesses to help sponsor park benches.

These benches are $700 and are part of a beautification project called the hughes project in the south chattanooga community.

Dotley "this project is going to beautify one block of hughes avenue.

It's going to include an extension of our community garden, meditation area, a stage , trees and maybe a play area here."

Executive director of the net resources foundation says the project is estimated to cost around $52,000 and the ideas for the project came from within the community.

Dotley "this stems from community input.

It stems from people wanting to see south chattanooga have more investment into it.

When you think about the things that are currently coming into our community.

There is time for investment.

There is time to revitalize this community.

That is what this is about.

We want to add on to what is already happening to make this community more beautiful."

The project is set to be completed in the fall of this year.

If you would like to learn more about sponsoring a bench go to our website wdef dot com in chattanooga, joeli poole news 12