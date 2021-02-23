Tiffany Haddish, Kate Hudson and More Added as 2021 Golden Globe Presenters

Tiffany Haddish, Kate Hudson and More Added as 2021 Golden Globe Presenters.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed another round of presenters on Feb.

22.

Tiffany Haddish, Kate Hudson, Margot Robbie, Anthony Anderson and Kenan Thompson will be participating in the event.

Another group was announced on Feb.

19.

Those presenters include Kevin Bacon, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas, .

Sterling K.

Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson and Kyra Sedgwick.

They join the first round of announced presenters: Awkwafina, Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Wiig, .

Renee Zellweger, Annie Mumolo and Cynthia Erivo.

The event will air live from both the Rainbow Room in New York and the Beverly Hilton in California on Feb.

28 at 8 p.m.

EST