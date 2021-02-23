Medford School District welcomes back kindergarten and first grade students to in-person learning

Rgarten through first grade.

Today those students returned to the classroom for their first day of in-person learning since last march.

Kindergarten and first grade students will be in class full-time on mondays, tuesdays, thursdays and fridays.

On wednesdays they'll be on zoom for two hours.

"we just really appreciate our parents, um, you know, exercising some patience with us as we, um, learn all of the new procedures and, um, expectations.

We know it's been a hard long year for our parents as well, and we just really appreciate them."

Students in second through third grade will start their first day of classes on thursday.