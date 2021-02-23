South Florida Doctor Accused Of Attacking Hispanic Man, Hurling Racial Slur At Him
Dr. Jennifer Susan Wright, 58, reportedly become enraged after the man asked her in Spanish to keep her distance due to COVID-19 guidelines while waiting in line at the supermarket.

