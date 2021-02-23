FCPS back to school 2.22.21

TODAY... FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST A YEAR... SOME FAYETTE COUNTY STUDENTS WERE BACK IN THE CLASSROOM.

Seltzer.

Today... for the first time in almost a year... some fayette county students were back in the classroom.

Fayette county public schools began in-person learning for kindergarten through second grade.

Abc 36's alex king has reaction from parents and teachers in our top story at five.

Nat sound: bus jennifer: "we have been working all year on making sure that when kids get to school they are safe."

Lines of buses and cars filled the parking lot at julius marks elementary monday morning... jennifer: "our teachers have worked so hard to build classroom community with their kids virtually and have done an amazing job of connecting with kids but now it's like we actually get to see the learning in person."

Principal spencer says they are taking a ton of precautions to keep kids safe.

There's sanitizer and an air purifier in all of the rooms, designated walking space so everyone stays six feet apart, students will not share materials, there's desk dividers in some of the rooms and masks are required.

First grade teacher emily gahafer says the extra steps to see their kids in person... is all worth it.

Emily: "we are overly excited just to be here finally with our kids and connect, and teach, and do what we do best."

Megan williams dropped off her son at school... for the very first time.

Megan: "he's excited.

He's very excited."

Williams says... the kids need their time in school with their teachers and fellow classmates.

She says school staff have taken the right steps to prepare for this day.

Megan: "i am very confident in the choices that they're making.

I do believe that they've got the children's interests at heart.

I'm comfortable with it."

Overall... you could just see the positive energy spread from teachers, to students to parents.

Alex king, abc 36 news.

