5pm Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting 02.22.2021

5pm Laurel County Death Investigation 02.22.2021
AUTHORITIES HAVE RELEASED THE NAMES OF TWO PEOPLE FOUND DEAD OVER THE WEEKEND AT THEIR LONDON HOME.
Officer-involved shooting gun2.jpg a clay county man is dead after an officer-involved shooting.
Fs img txt bullets:no fatal officer-involved shooting source: kentucky state police gun2.jpg - i75 in e ... state police say they are investigating the shooting that happened saturday in kenton county.
According to police.... two officers stopped a truck being driven by 57-year-old randall lockaby of manchester late saturday night on interstate 75 in erlanger.
K-s-p says lockaby pulled out a handgun as the officers approached and one of the officers fired, hitting lockaby.
Neither officer was injured.
Lockaby was taken to the hospital where he died.
Ots image:right bill to honor carol barr carol barr family.jpg
AUTHORITIES HAVE RELEASED THE NAMES OF TWO PEOPLE FOUND DEAD OVER THE WEEKEND AT THEIR LONDON HOME.
Authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in the town of Alta Sierra on Thursday, the Nevada County Sheriff's..