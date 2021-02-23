Skip to main content
5pm Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting 02.22.2021

A CLAY COUNTY MAN IS DEAD AFTER AN OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING.

According to police.... two officers stopped a truck being driven by 57-year-old randall lockaby of manchester late saturday night on interstate 75 in erlanger.

K-s-p says lockaby pulled out a handgun as the officers approached and one of the officers fired, hitting lockaby.

Neither officer was injured.

Lockaby was taken to the hospital where he died.

