5:30pm KY COVID Numbers 02.22.2021

The governor reports 530 new cases...bringing the total to 397,526.

There were 13 new deaths.

The overall death toll is now 4,460 on a day when america's death toll moved past half-a- million.

The positivity rate is down again...today at 6-point-6 percent.

The governor says if this trend continues...he'll loosen restrictions...but he