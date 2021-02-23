They say their is much more to the story than what you see.

Chattanooga Police respond to criticism they are getting over an arrest captured in a Tik Tok video.

In signal mountain.

Chattanooga police respond to a tik tok video showing an officer arresting a fleeing suspect on thursday.

Police were responding to a robbery call on gunbarrell road.

There they found a man who'd been violently assaulted and a restaurant in shambles.

Officers gathered information about three assailants and the vehicle they were in.

Moments later, they found them.

A 22 year old male suspect tried to drive off, but police stopped him.

A 16 year old suspect was found hiding under another vehicle.

Another 16-year-old was restrained after he escaped the grasp of an officer then ran across a shopping center parking lot.

2 officers took him into custody.

That's the video that went viral on tik tok.

Police chief david roddy says "there is more to this situation than a 20-second video clip posted to social media.

Cpd is investigating the matter."

The three suspects, 22- year-old brandon smith and two minors, are charged with robbery, aggravated assault, interference with 9-1-1 calls, evading arrest, resisting arrest, and inciting a riot.