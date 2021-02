John Abraham snapped while shooting at Dhanipur airstrip in Aligarh

Actor John Abraham snapped at Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on February 20.

Actor is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming film titled 'Attack'.

People living nearby rushed to the shooting spot to see the handsome hunk.

The action scenes are being filmed on the runway.

The movie will be released in theatres on August 13, 2021.