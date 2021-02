Karnataka govt makes screening mandatory for people arriving from Kerala

As the COVID-19 cases surge in Kerala, Karnataka government issued an order to make screening mandatory for people coming from Kerala.

Checks conducted at Thalapady border for people of Kerala entering Dakshina Kannada, only those with negative RT-PCR test certificate are being allowed.

People find it difficult to stand in a queue for screening on a regular basis.

Kerala reports 2nd highest number of daily new cases and deaths after Maharashtra.